Binnington will guard the road cage during Saturday's game versus LA, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington played well in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 27-year-old backstop will try to secure his 10th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Kings club averaging 2.90 goals per game this season, 16th in the NHL.