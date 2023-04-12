Binnington will patrol the road crease during Thursday's season finale against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Joel Hofer will get the nod for Wednesday's home game against the Stars with Binnington getting the start on the road in the second half of back-to-back contests versus Dallas on Thursday. Binnington wasn't great in his last appearance Saturday against the Wild, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll attempt to end the season on a high note by shooting for a win in a road matchup with a Stars squad that's 21-10-9 at home this year.