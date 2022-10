Binnington will guard the home goal against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington posted an 18-14-4 record with a .901 save percentage last season while splitting goaltending duties with Ville Husso. With Husso now in Detroit, the 29-year-old Binnington will start the year as the Blues' undisputed top netminder.