Binnington will patrol the home crease versus the Islanders on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Binnington gave up four goals in his last start -- the first time in eight outings that he has given up more than three goals. He is 19-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. The Islanders are averaging 30.1 shots, 20th in the NHL.
