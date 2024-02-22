Binnington will patrol the home crease versus the Islanders on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington gave up four goals in his last start -- the first time in eight outings that he has given up more than three goals. He is 19-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. The Islanders are averaging 30.1 shots, 20th in the NHL.