Per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnnington was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be between the home pipes against Chicago.

Binnington is 12-11-3 with a 3.20 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He has lost his last two games in extra time, giving up nine goals on 69 shots to the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights. He has a favorable matchup Thursday as he faces the Blackhawks, the lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.27 goals per game.