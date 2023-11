Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Winnipeg, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington ended his three-game losing skid with a 33-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over New Jersey. He has a 3-3-1 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Winnipeg has accounted for 36 goals through 11 contests this campaign.