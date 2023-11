Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Tampa Bay, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington is coming off a 36-save performance in Saturday's 8-2 win over Colorado. He has a 4-4-1 record this season to go along with a 2.52 GAA and a .923 save percentage through nine games played. Tampa Bay is tied for eighth in the league this campaign with 3.53 goals per contest.