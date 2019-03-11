Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Tuesday's home game
Binnington will draw the home start Tuesday against the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington split his last two stats -- allowing seven goals in the process -- before watching Jake Allen post a 1-0-1 record between the pipes in the Blues' past two games. The rookie will look to reestablish himself as the clear No. 1 netminder in St. Louis against a Coyotes team that's been hot of late but is playing the second leg of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...