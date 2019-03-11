Binnington will draw the home start Tuesday against the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington split his last two stats -- allowing seven goals in the process -- before watching Jake Allen post a 1-0-1 record between the pipes in the Blues' past two games. The rookie will look to reestablish himself as the clear No. 1 netminder in St. Louis against a Coyotes team that's been hot of late but is playing the second leg of a back-to-back.