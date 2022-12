Binnington will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is in the middle of a rough patch again, allowing 17 goals over his last four games, all losses. The 29-year-old will try to right the ship against the Penguins, who have averaged 3.42 goals per game this season, tied for eighth in the league.