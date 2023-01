Binnington will be in the crease at home against Nashville on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington needs just three more wins to get back over the 20-win mark for the first time since 2019-20 and should easily get to that threshold this year. With Thomas Greiss unlikely to truly challenge Binnington for the starting gig, the 29-year-old should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.