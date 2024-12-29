Share Video

Binnington will guard the home net Sunday against Buffalo, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington snapped a five-game losing streak in his last start before the holiday break, turning aside 19 shots in a shutout win over the Red Wings. Overall, Binnington is 9-13-3 with an .898 save percentage and 2.88 GAA this season.

