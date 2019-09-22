Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stationed between pipes Sunday
Binnington will man the crease in Sunday's preseason tilt against the Blue Jackets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington turned aside 22-of-23 shots he faced Wednesday's preseason loss to the Capitals. The 26-year-old netminder will head into the 2019-20 campaign as the Blues' go-to starter after leading the team to a Stanley Cup victory last season.
