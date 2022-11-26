Binnington made 22 saves during Friday's 5-2 loss to the host Lightning.

Attempting to bounce back from yielding six goals in a loss to the Sabres on Wednesday, Binnington on Friday succumbed to early pressure, yielding three first-period goals. The 29-year-old netminder's streaky season continued, dropping consecutive starts for the first time since he lost five straight (Oct. 26-Nov. 7). Binnington started the campaign 3-0-0 and later claimed six consecutive contests before Monday's defeat. Binnington (9-7-0) remains one win shy of reaching 100.