Binnington kicked out 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

With the Blues up 3-1 going into the third period, the Penguins tried to stage a comeback, outshooting St. Louis 10-4 in the final frame, but Binnington held on to secure the win. He's been fantastic to start the campaign, posting a 2-0-1 record, 1.26 GAA and .959 save percentage through three appearances. Binnington might be in net again for Tuesday's road contest versus Winnipeg.