Binnington steered away 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's win over the Stars.

Binnington has won all three starts this season and has a remarkable .974 save percentage and 0.67 GAA in that span. He's faced under 30 shots in each game, as the Blues have rallied around the 25-year-old who has been in the Blues system since being drafted in 2011. The Blues don't have time to waste, so Binnington will likely be their main starter until he falters. He's a valuable waiver-wire option while he's hot.