Binnington allowed one goal on 33 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Binnington picked up his fourth win in six outings in January, but this was easily his best effort of the bunch. He limited the damage to a Tim Stutzle goal in the second period and held the fort in the third to maintain a narrow lead. Binnington is up to 17-14-3 with a 3.21 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 34 a league-leading 34 starts. The Blues continue their homestand with a key divisional game versus the Predators on Thursday.