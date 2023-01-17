Binnington allowed one goal on 33 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Binnington picked up his fourth win in six outings in January, but this was easily his best effort of the bunch. He limited the damage to a Tim Stutzle goal in the second period and held the fort in the third to maintain a narrow lead. Binnington is up to 17-14-3 with a 3.21 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 34 a league-leading 34 starts. The Blues continue their homestand with a key divisional game versus the Predators on Thursday.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls to Lightning•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Makes 28 saves in victory•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Flames•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gives up lead several times•