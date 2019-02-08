Blues' Jordan Binnington: Steals show in Tampa
Binnington made 32 saves for the shutout Thursday in a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay.
Binnington made some massive saves down the stretch. He is 8-1-1 with a .931 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 games (10 starts). Binnington has helped catapult the Blues into a wild card spot, so the team has no choice but to trot the youngster as the team's starter. Take full advantage. At this point, Jake Allen may only see occasional starts in back-to-back situations.
