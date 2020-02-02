Blues' Jordan Binnington: Step in right direction
Binnington made 28 saves in a 5-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday. He allowed three goals.
Binnington had three consecutive games where he had allowed four goals, so three is a step in the right direction. There's a chance of fatigue in his game -- he has started 37 games so far when he only stopped 30 last season. Keep an eye on it.
