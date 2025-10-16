Binnington allowed a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Binnington played the final 12:15 of the second period after Joel Hofer allowed four goals in the start. However, the Blues went back to Hofer in the third. It's an uncommon usage pattern, but there's not much to take from Binnington's cameo. He remains at 1-1-0 through three outings while allowing eight goals on 57 shots in a shaky start to the campaign. The 32-year-old is likely to get the nod for a difficult home start versus the Stars on Saturday.