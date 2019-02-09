Blues' Jordan Binnington: Still catalyst for team's success
Binnington recorded 29 saves in a 3-2 win over the Predators on Saturday afternoon.
Binnington earned the game's second star for his outstanding work. The Blues new starter has won five straight games and has allowed just seven goals in that span. Binnington has been one of the key catalysts for the Blues rise toward the postseason. Roll him as often as you can.
