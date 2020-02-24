Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stingy once again
Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Binnington was coming off back-to-back shutouts and wasn't solved by the Wild until 1:43 into the second period. That ended the scoreless streak at just 143 minutes, but Binnington slammed the door the rest of the way to earn his third straight win. In fact, made more saves Sunday against the Wild than he had over his two shutouts combined. Binnington boasts a .966 save percentage over his last four starts heading into next week's three-game road swing.
