Binnington will tend the home twine for Sunday's game against the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is looking to get over his first adversity of the season, as the 26-year-old backstop registered an .891 save percentage and 3.55 GAA over three straight losses. Luckily, his backup Jake Allen is hopeless in taking over the starter's net. Still, Binnington has a tough battle ahead, as the Avalanche lead the league with 4.38 goals per game and their power play rings up at 20.0 percent.