Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stopping pucks against Blackhawks
Binnington will start in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington broke out of a short slump with a 27-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas. This is the first time Binnington will face the Blackhawks in his short career, and he'll catch them at a good time. The Blackhawks have lost three straight games and totaled six goals in that span.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bounces back Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to start Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets first hook as NHL starter•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to host Leafs•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tagged with road loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start in Pittsburgh•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.