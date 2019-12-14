Binnington will start in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington broke out of a short slump with a 27-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas. This is the first time Binnington will face the Blackhawks in his short career, and he'll catch them at a good time. The Blackhawks have lost three straight games and totaled six goals in that span.