Binnington stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Binnington allowed a power-play goal to Patrick Kane in the first period but blanked Chicago over the final two frames en route to the 3-1 win. The 29-year-old Binnington had struggled in his previous two outings, letting up a total of nine goals on 60 shots. He'll look to build off Wednesday's victory as he improves to 13-11-3 with a .897 save percentage.