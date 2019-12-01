Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stops 29 pucks in win
Binnington kicked out 29 of 31 shots in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Binnington won seven of 10 starts during the month of November and is now 13-4-4 on the season with a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage. A finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 2018-19, Binnington has been every bit as good between the pipes in his sophomore campaign.
