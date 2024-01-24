Binnington stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
Binnington held his own against a barrage of Calgary shots in the first two periods, allowing three goals on 30 shots, before blanking the Flames in the third while the Blues rallied for the one-goal victory. The 30-year-old Binnington improved to 16-12-2 with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA on the season. Joel Hofer will likely get the start Wednesday against Vancouver in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining Binnington up for a road matchup with the Kraken on Friday.
