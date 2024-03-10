Binnington allowed four goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

Binnington allowed a pair of goals in the opening period and two more power-play markers in the third, while the Blues failed to crack Igor Shesterkin on the other end in a 4-0 loss. The 30-year-old netminder had been sharp of late despite limited support offensively -- he'd gone 2-1-1 with a .939 save percentage in four starts coming into Saturday's outing. Overall, Binnington is 22-18-3 with a .911 save percentage and 2.86 GAA this season. St. Louis will look to end a three-game losing skid on the road Monday versus the Bruins.