Binnington turned aside 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Oilers on Monday.

Binnington was stellar Monday, holding Edmonton to two goals on 38 shots, including 26 over the final two frames, en route to an eventual overtime win. Binnington's now won three of his last four outings, posting a .918 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 30-year-old Binnington is 27-19-4 with a .913 save percentage and 2.82 GAA this season. The Blues are back in action Thursday on the road in Nashville.