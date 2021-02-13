Binnington allowed one goal on 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Binnington was beat on a rebound scored by Johan Larsson in the second period, but nothing else got by the 27-year-old goalie. He improved to 7-2-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 11 outings this year. These two teams meet again Saturday, but it remains to be seen if Binnington will start the second half of the back-to-back situation.