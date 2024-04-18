Binnington stopped 36 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Binnington put in a good effort for his last game of the season, but still ended up with his third defeat in his last four outings. The 30-year-old ends 2023-24 at 28-21-5 with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 57 appearances. Those are his best numbers in the last three years, but they're not enough for him to be considered among the NHL's top-tier goalies.