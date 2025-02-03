Binnington stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Binnington had little margin for error in the contest, and he was up to the challenge. He had been pulled from his previous start Monday versus the Canucks, so this was a good bounce-back effort. Still, Binnington hasn't earned consecutive wins since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, and he's just 7-10-1 over 18 outings since the start of December. Overall, the 31-year-old has a 14-19-3 record, a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 37 outings. Joel Hofer hasn't been any more consistent, so Binnington figures to continue seeing a slight edge for starts. Fantasy managers may want to stay away from him for Tuesday's game against the Oilers or Thursday's matchup against the Panthers.