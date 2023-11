Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Binnington also logged an assist on one of the Blues' two empty-net tallies. After losing three straight outings, this was exactly the kind of bounce-back effort Binnington needed to right the ship. The 30-year-old is at a 3-3-1 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .924 save percentage through seven starts this season. Joel Hofer will likely handle the second half of a back-to-back Saturday when the Blues host the Canadiens.