Binnington allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 2 on Friday.

Binnington was again shaky in goal, although two of the four Canucks' goals came with a Blue in the penalty box. The 27-year-old has surrendered nine goals on just 47 shots during the first-round series -- four of those goals have been scored by Bo Horvat. After the game, head coach Craig Berube wouldn't commit to Binnington for Sunday's Game 3, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports. If Binnington doesn't start, Jake Allen would likely get the nod Sunday.