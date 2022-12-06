Binnington allowed six goals on 24 shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

It was another tough night for Binnington as he stopped only 18 of 24 shots in the loss. The 29-year-old netminder has dropped his last six starts, allowing four or more goals in five of the six contests. He's now 9-11-0 on the season with a .889 save percentage. Binnington has been the undisputed starter this season in St. Louis but he may find himself ceding starts to Thomas Greiss if his struggles continue.