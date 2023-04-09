Binnington stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Since he didn't get ejected the game for trying to start a fight, this is a mild improvement over Binnington's last meeting with the Wild. It's still the worst effort of his last five outings, a span in which he's gone 3-1-1 with 14 goals allowed. The 29-year-old is at 27-26-6 with a 3.35 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 60 appearances this season. The Blues' last two games of the season are in a home-and-home set with the Stars on Wednesday and Thursday.