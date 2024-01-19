Binnington made 21 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

T.J. Oshie had Binnington's number all night and put up a hat trick for the Caps. The netminder put up a three-win streak at the beginning of January, but he's allowed eight goals in his last two contests (four goals each). And the Blues overall have lost three straight. The Blues are scuffling right now -- they've lost three straight. Keep Binner sidelined until he pulls off a couple wins.