Binnington allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

It's a little surprising Binnington wasn't pulled after giving up four goals in the first 15:20 of the game -- it may be a sign Joel Hofer is expected to start Sunday in Anaheim. Binnington settled down for the most part over the rest of the game, but the Blues' offense couldn't get on the board until late in the third period. The 30-year-old netminder took his first loss since Nov. 7 and is now at 5-5-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 12 contests. If Hofer gets Sunday's start, expect Binnington back between the pipes Wednesday in Arizona.