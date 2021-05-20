Binnington allowed four goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2. The last two goals were empty-netters

Binnington couldn't repeat his strong performance from Monday, and it didn't help that the Blues lost two defensemen to injuries. The 27-year-old Binnington has now leaked seven goals on 82 shots through two games. Despite the 0-2 deficit in the series, the Ontario native is likely to get the starting nod at home in Friday's Game 3.