Binnington made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Alex Goligoski beat him on a one-timer from the high slot early in the second period. Clayton Keller then wired a shot over his glove on a power play at the mid-point of the second. Michael Bunting deflected a point shot past Binnington early in the third and it stood as the winner. The twinetender has scuffled in his last 10 starts -- he's 3-6-1 and he's allowed three or more goals in half of those starts. Binnington has allowed seven goals in his last two games (both losses). It's playoff time in head-to-head and he picked a bad time to struggle.