Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers first loss
Binnington allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Islanders.
Binnington had another strong performance for the Notes, but he didn't receive the offensive support he had before, snapping the team's three-game win streak. The 25-year-old still has a .937 save percentage and 1.55 GAA through four starts. It'll be interesting to see whether he gets the nod Thursday versus the Bruins since Jake Allen played lights out in his most-recent start as well.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in New York•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stays undefeated with Blues•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Clashing with Stars•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags second straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Blanks Flyers in first NHL start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...