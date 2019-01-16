Binnington allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Islanders.

Binnington had another strong performance for the Notes, but he didn't receive the offensive support he had before, snapping the team's three-game win streak. The 25-year-old still has a .937 save percentage and 1.55 GAA through four starts. It'll be interesting to see whether he gets the nod Thursday versus the Bruins since Jake Allen played lights out in his most-recent start as well.