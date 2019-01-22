Binnington allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's loss to the Kings.

Binnington was 4-0-1 and hadn't allowed more than two goals in a game entering this matchup, so this was his first real dud of the season. It came against the league's worst-ranked offense. Fellow goalie Jake Allen has been inconsistent all season and for a majority of last year, so the team will still give Binnington plenty of chances to solidify his starting role moving forward. His next chance could be Wednesday versus the Ducks.