Binnington made 19 saves on 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Binnington would love one of the two goals back, but overall he continues to be a solid option in goal, having lost just three times in his last 15 starts. The 25-year-is now 16-4-1 on the season and owns a 1.81 GAA and .928 save percentage.