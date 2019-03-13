Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers loss to Arizona
Binnington made 19 saves on 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Binnington would love one of the two goals back, but overall he continues to be a solid option in goal, having lost just three times in his last 15 starts. The 25-year-is now 16-4-1 on the season and owns a 1.81 GAA and .928 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...