Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers rare loss at hands of Stars
Binnington allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday, snapping St. Louis' 11-game win streak.
In his last 10 games, Binnington has posted a 9-1-0 record. Thursday's loss represents the lone blemish in what's otherwise been an extended run of flawlessness on the part of the Blues' netminder. Binnington was not at his best versus the Stars, and as a result, will see his record fall to 13-2-1 with a 1.75 GAA and .931 save percentage. A tough matchup awaits Saturday when St. Louis host the Bruins.
