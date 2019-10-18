Binnington saved 29 of 32 shots during St. Louis' 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.

Binnington suffered his third consecutive loss, although this one should hurt the most, as the Blues were up by two goals at one point and entered the third period with a one-goal advantage. To make matters worse, he hasn't reached the .910 save percentage in any of his last three outings. Binnington will aim to bounce back next Saturday at home against Montreal.