Binnington made 25 saves during the Oilers' 3-1 victory Wednesday.

Binnington, who was coming off a 23-save shutout of the Oilers on Saturday, couldn't repeat his previous performance. The 29-year-old netminder yielded goals in the first and third periods Wednesday, absorbing his first loss in four decisions this season. The regular-season defeat marked Binnington's first since the 2021-22 finale against the Avalanche on April 26.