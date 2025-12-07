Binnington will start Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington's last start didn't go too great as he allowed five goals in a loss to the Bruins. With the Blues on the back end of a back-to-back, he'll get a chance to rebound against the Canadiens. The 32-year-old has a 6-7-5 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .874 save percentage on the season. The Canadiens enter the game scoring 3.22 goals per game, eighth in the NHL.