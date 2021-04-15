Binnington allowed four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Binnington didn't have a great game Wednesday, as the Avalanche were able to get offense from throughout their lineup. The 27-year-old goalie slipped to 12-12-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 31 games. The Blues make a one-game trip to Arizona on Saturday before hosting the Avalanche in the following three contests, which could make Binnington a risky play in fantasy next week.