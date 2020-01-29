Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tabbed for Tuesday's start
Binnington will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington gets the nod on the latter half of back-to-back games. He was yanked from his last start after allowing four goals on 11 shots to Colorado back on Jan. 18. He often bounces back well, though. The Flames have won six of eight games in January despite averaging just 2.3 goals per contest.
