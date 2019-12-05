Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tagged with road loss
Binnington stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The injury-depleted Penguins are always tough on home ice and Wednesday was no different. More surprising than the loss, however, were the goal-scorers who managed to solve Binnington: Teddy Blueger, Stefan Noesen and Alex Galchenyuk. It was only the fifth regulation loss of the season for Binnington, whose next assignment likely comes Saturday against Toronto. He is 13-5-4 on the season with a 2.30 GAA and a .925 save percentage.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start in Pittsburgh•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stops 29 pucks in win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Penguins on Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Lightning in Tampa•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Busy in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.