Binnington stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The injury-depleted Penguins are always tough on home ice and Wednesday was no different. More surprising than the loss, however, were the goal-scorers who managed to solve Binnington: Teddy Blueger, Stefan Noesen and Alex Galchenyuk. It was only the fifth regulation loss of the season for Binnington, whose next assignment likely comes Saturday against Toronto. He is 13-5-4 on the season with a 2.30 GAA and a .925 save percentage.