Binnington gave up three goals on 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Wednesday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington was stunned for three goals in the first period, and the Blues' offense wasn't strong enough to bail him out over the final 40 minutes. Binnington fell to 9-7-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He has just two wins in his last nine appearances over the last month. The Blues continue their road trip with a back-to-back in San Jose on Friday and Saturday. Binnington and Ville Husso are likely to split those two games.